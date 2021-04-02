Railway stations inspected

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Nasir along with Divisional officers inspected Lahore to Sahiwal section.

Operational and commercial records at stations, station revenue, reservation offices, station buildings, track alignment, track cruise, track gauge, track level, level crossing gates and bridges were checked. He gave special instructions to the commercial staff at Kot Lakhpat Railway Station regarding EFT (excess fare ticket) crosschecking. He visited the Railway Police Station at Raiwind Railway Station and directed the engineering staff to repair the police barracks soon.

He also visited the Railway Hospital at Raiwind Station and inspected the medical facilities at the hospital. He visited Prem Nagar Dry Port Lahore and briefed the dry port

officials on container freight trains.