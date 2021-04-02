Dry forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that several districts of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab will remain under the grip of heat wave conditions. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi and Karachi where mercury hit 42°C while in Lahore, temperature was 32.2°C and minimum was 17°C.