‘Religious tourism to be promoted’

LAHORE:Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD) has decided to promote religious tourism in Punjab with special focus on 11 historical places sacred for various faiths.

In this regard, a meeting was held here Thursday, TAD Secretary Ehsan Bhutta in chair. Additional Secretary Tourism, Director Auqaf, Deputy Secretary Religious Affairs Department, Deputy Director ETPB, Director Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA), Senior Chief, Planning & Development Board, Director Archaeology and representative of PTEGP attended the meeting. The meeting was told that under the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP), on-site management studies of 11 sites, including Gurdawaras Nankana Sahib, Rohri Sahib, Sacha Sauda, Katas Raj temple, Taxila Museum, Bibi Jawindi Uch Sharif, Darbar Khwaja Ghulam Farid, Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh were done. PTEGP was also rehabilitating six roads leading to religious sites of 34km length at a cost of Rs833 million. These roads will be completed by June 2021. Director WCLA informed that a mosque in Lahore was being rehabilitated through a private owner. Deputy Secretary Minorities Affairs Department told about road's reconstruction in Mariamabad, Sheikhupura through PTEGP.

Deputy Director ETPB intimated that four Gurdwaras were being restored, including Mata Kaur Sahib, Tilla Joggian, Bhai Karam Singh and Choa Sahib in Jhelum with help of an NGO. He also stated that MOUs were being processed with the Tourism Department for rehabilitation of Bradlaugh Hall in Lahore and promotion of domestic tourism at Kartarpur. Secretary TAD Ehsan Bhutta also directed the representative of ETPB and district administration Gujranwala to take immediate measures for conservation of birth place of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh in Gujranwala. “Punjab has a lot of religious sites which have tremendous potential to attract pilgrims of different faiths. All we need to facilitate them to promote tourism”, said Bhutta.