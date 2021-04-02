Man commits suicide

LAHORE:A 23-year old man committed suicide over unknown issue in the Kot Lakhpat police limits on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Gawala Colony. Police removed the body to morgue.

Three hit to death: A 35-year old man was killed by a speeding tractor-trolley on Band Road, Islampura on Thursday. The victim was identified as Amjad, a resident of Lodhran. Amjad was crossing road when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit him. He received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died. Body was shifted to morgue.

Two citizens were killed in accidents in the City on Thursday. In Ravi Road police limits, a 65-year old man, riding a bike, was killed by a bus near Niazi Chowk. The victim has been identified as Ashraf, a resident of Bakar Mundi. Separately, a 65-year old man was killed by a train while crossing railway line in the Dharampura police limits. The victim has been identified as Bashir Ahmad of Basti Saidan Shah. Police handed over bodies to the victims' families.

Body found: Body of a 25-year-old girl was recovered from alongside a canal in Hurbanspura police limits here on Thursday. Police removed the body to morgue. A passerby spotted the body near Rizwan Garden and informed the police. It is suspected that the girl was first raped and then shot dead. The victim was wearing a black veil. CCPO has taken notice of the incident and asked SP Cantt to furnish repot on the incident.

Man killed by train: A 55-year old man, unidentified so far, was hit and killed by a train near Mian Mir Colony. According to the locals, the man was a drug addict and it was his routine to sit at the place where the accident occurred. Police reached the spot and started legal procedure. The body was removed to morgue.