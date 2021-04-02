Pick garbage before 7am daily: commissioner

LAHORE:Commissioner Muhammad Usman said a strategy was being devised to clean Lahore and pick garbage before 7am daily.

When citizens come out of their homes, the City should be clean. As per given task, LWMC would completely clean the city during night time and LWMC was working on that, and was also increasing human resource, machinery and containers for the purpose, the commissioner said.

He said the rate of responding to citizens’ complaints by LWMC had increased but yet not touched the standard. The commissioner directed MCL to check parking fee overcharging in the city.

He chaired a meeting regarding polio campaign with Dr Jeff Patridge and his foundation members. Gender issues: An online second national conference “Debates in Contemporary Gender Issues: Five years of SDGs in Pakistan” was organised by UMT’s Department of Sociology in which 32 research papers were presented in the conference. According to a press release, the aim of the conference was to address the issues and provide solutions through empirical evidence in the areas where disparities are noted.

Besides keynote speakers and resource persons, UMT Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam, Abid HK Sherwani (Conference Deputy-Patron and Director General, UMT), Dr Arfa Syeda Zehra, Professor FCCU, Dr Iram Rasheed, Dr Subah Malik, Dr Ambreen Salahuddin, Dr Wajid Tahir and others participated in the online conference and talked about contemporary gender issues. Dr Muhammad Aslam acknowledged the efforts of the conference.

Abid Sherwani shared that there was a need to develop a culture of mutual and communal responsibility, as individuals and as groups so that we would be able to solve problems regarding gender issues.