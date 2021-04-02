Rise in corona deaths matter of concern: governor

LAHORE:Governor Ch Sarwar said more than 6,000 deaths due to Corona in Punjab and continuous rise in Corona deaths is a matter of concern for all. The governor said this while talking Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman who called on him at Governor House here on Thursday. He said negligence in following SOPs cannot be tolerated and those violating the SOPs will be dealt with strictly, adding that hospitals will not be able to tackle the load if the violation continues. He urged the citizens to comply with the SOPs. Appreciating the efforts of Commissioner Muhammad Usman for containing the spread of Coronavirus, the governor said that the government is utilising all its resources to protect the citizens from Coronavirus and to vaccinate them in phases.Commissioner Muhammad Usman said that implementation of SOPs is being ensured at all levels in Lahore to prevent corona spike. “I am visiting various places in the city daily to ensure the implementation of all measures. Strict action is being taken against those violating the SOPs,” the commissioner said.