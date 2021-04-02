64 more die from corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 64 COVID-19 patients died and 2,789 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Thursday, the death toll reached 6,427 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 223,181 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 22,624 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,838,133 in the province. After 6,427 fatalities and recovery of a total of 189,856 patients, including 1,294 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 26,898 active cases still remain.