407 FIRs registered for not wearing face masks

LAHORE:Lahore Police registered 407 FIRs against the people for not wearing face masks. Police registered total 845 FIRs against the people on not wearing face masks and violating other corona related SOPs.

Following the directions of the government, police registered 438 FIRs on violation of corona SOPs, social distancing and commercial activities schedule. A spokesperson for Lahore Police said that in Model Town division police registered 134 FIRs against people on not wearing face masks and 234 cases on other violations of corona SOPs. Similarly, 145 FIRs were registered in City division, 82 FIRs in Civil Lines division, 107 FIRs in Cantt division and 91 FIRs in Sadar division whereas 103 cases were lodged in Iqbal Town division.

sealed: District Administration Lahore strictly implemented corona SOPs and sealed 33 businesses, including marriage halls here Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that a total of 33 shops, stores and marriage halls had been sealed and fines of Rs78,000 had been imposed. Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed four restaurants, 15 shops and stores and an academy while a fine of Rs40,000 was imposed over SOPs’ violations.