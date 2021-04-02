West shouldn’t worry about Russian troops movement: Kremlin

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday Ukraine and the West should not "worry" about Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border, as Kiev raised concerns that the conflict in east Ukraine could once again escalate.

This week Ukraine and the United States reported a movement of Russian troops in annexed Crimea and on the Russian-Ukrainian border, near territories controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

The war in eastern Ukraine broke out in 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula following a bloody uprising that ousted Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly president Viktor Yanukovych. Russia has repeatedly denied sending its troops and arms to buttress the separatists.

While Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not directly confirm a troop buildup on the Ukrainian border, he stressed on Thursday that Moscow is at liberty to move troops across its territory.

"The Russian Federation moves its armed forces within its territory at its discretion," Peskov told reporters. He added that "it should not worry anyone and does not pose a threat to anyone". "As for the participation of Russian troops in the armed conflict on the territory of Ukraine, Russian troops have never taken part in it," he said. "And (they) are not doing it now".

This week, Moscow and Kiev blamed each other for a rise in violence between government forces and Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, which has undermined a ceasefire brokered last year. The Pentagon on Wednesday told journalists that US forces in Europe have raised their alert status following the "recent escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine".