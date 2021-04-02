Two more fall prey to Covid-19 in Sindh

Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the contagious disease in the province to 4,504. Meanwhile, 276 patients infected by the novel coronavirus remained under treatment at different hospitals of Sindh, of whom the condition of 253 was stated to be critical and 32 of them were shifted onto life support.

In addition to two more deaths, 237 new cases of Covid-19 emerged during the previous 24 hours, after 8,913 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in Sindh.

He explained that the diagnosis of 237 new cases through 8,913 samples constituted a 2.7 per cent current detection rate. So far, 3,307,178 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 265,916 cases were diagnosed, of which 96.4 per cent or 256,384 patients had recovered, including 108 during the previous 24 hours, the CM added.