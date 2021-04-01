ECP scrutiny body refuses to probe accounts of PTI’s four central office employees

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday refused to probe the front accounts of PTI’s four central office employees authorised to collect donations locally and abroad.

The scrutiny committee passed the order refusing to investigate the PTI Central Office employees, including a telephone operator and office helper, who were authorised by the PTI Finance Board in July 2011 to collect donations in Pakistan and abroad. "This decision runs contrary to the PTI’s stated position before the committee that it has not shared details of the fundraising done by PTI employees nor given any details about the sources of these funds," petitioner Akbar S Babar said and added the order of the committee was devoid of law and facts and will be challenged.

The committee order, passed on March 31, 2021, said that despite the PTI admission that it authorised fund collection in front accounts of four PTI employees, the onus was on petitioner Akbar S Babar to prove that the money collected in front accounts was not transferred to PTI accounts. The petitioner pointed out that it was ironic that, on the one hand, the committee wanted the petitioner to show proof that the money from admitted front accounts was not transferred to the official PTI accounts and, on the other hand, it refused to share 23 most secret PTI bank statements requisitioned on the instructions of the State Bank of Pakistan. The petitioner argued that once the PTI admitted that private bank accounts of four PTI central office employees were used to collect funds, the accounts automatically become part of the scrutiny as details of funding and sources remain secret. Talking to media persons, Akbar S Babar criticised the committee for failing to perform its primary function of probing, investigating, and scrutinizing PTI accounts. He wondered what kind of scrutiny is it when the committee is hamstrung to demand documents, conduct scrutiny and analyze evidence before it.