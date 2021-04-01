close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
April 1, 2021

SNGPL not included in forensic audit of state-owned enterprises

April 1, 2021

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) is not included in the forensic audit of state-owned enterprises, said a spokesperson here Wednesday. In relation to forensic audit of loss-making state-owned entities, the spokesperson of gas utility was of the view that SNGPL is not a loss-making entity and has not been included for forensic audit by the government.

