Maryam says not going anywhere till sending govt home

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that as she fell sick for some days, the trembling government started thinking it has been safe now. In a tweet, Maryam said she is not going anywhere until she sent this government home. She said the government is thinking that Maryam may go out for treatment, but she will not go anywhere and continue to ‘treat’ the government. Nawaz's physician reaches Lahore to treat Maryum Meanwhile, on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's direction, his personal physician Dr Adnan has reached Lahore to treat Maryam Nawaz who has been feeling ill for the past several days. They further said that various tests of Maryam Nawaz were done on Dr Adnan's advice. He will work out the treatment once he gets the tests' reports. Maryam Nawaz had been suffering from bad throat for the last several days due to which she suspended all kind of political, social and family activities. She tested negative for coronavirus, party sources said, adding Maryam Nawaz also suffered from thyroid problem and her doctors had already recommended a surgery for that.