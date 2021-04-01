SC rejects report on uniform curriculum

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected the report of the Federal Education and Professional Training Ministry on uniform curriculum and directed the education secretary to appear before the court on the next date of hearing. A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.The court rejecting the report of the ministry by terming it unsatisfactory said the issue of the curriculum was being prolonged.The court observed that no concrete steps had been taken for a uniform curriculum.The court directed the ministry to complete the work on uniform curriculum.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the education ministry could not work on one curriculum. He said there was no curriculum problem in his time.He said it had been 73 years since independence, yet the ministry had not been able to resolve the issue of curriculum.He said the 1960 curriculum had the best religious harmony.

He asked the education secretary to resolve the matter in one month.Minority Commission Chairman Shoaib Saddal informed the court that the religious content had been included in compulsory subjects of Urdu and English.Later, the case was adjourned till date in office.