PM invites Bahrain premier to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday invited Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan and hoped that the brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain will continue to prosper and strengthen in the years ahead. He extended the invitation after he received a telephone call from Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The Crown Prince inquired after the prime minister’s health and wished him a speedy recovery. The prime minister thanked the Crown Prince for his call and conveyed warm greetings for His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain.