Judges hearing Shahbaz cases among 25 transferred

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday transferred 25 district and sessions judges in Punjab, including those hearing corruption references against Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of the PML-N. According to a notification issued by the LHC registrar, Jawadul Hassan had been transferred and posted from Lahore’s accountability court No II to Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Akmal Khan from Lahore’s accountability court No III to Bahawalnagar and Amjad Nazir Chaudhry from Lahore’s accountability court No V to Bahawalpur.

References of money-laundering/illegal assets, Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme against the family of Shehbaz and others were pending with these three judges.

The other cases pending with these judges include Paragon City involving former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq, his brother Khwaja Salman Rafiq and assets beyond means case against former defence minister Khwaja Asif. Judge Chaudhry also had been hearing corruption reference against PTI’s leader Sibtain Khan and others. Shakir Hassan had also been transferred and posted from Lahore’s special court for control of narcotics substance to Lodhran. A drug recovery case against PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan is pending with the judge. The other transferred and posted judges are; Sardar Tariq Sabir from Sargodha to Jhelum, Muhammad Saleem from Bahawalnagar to Sahiwal, Naveed Ahmad (OSD) from Lahore to Mianwali, Muhammad Arshad Ali from Narowal to Sargodha, Sadia Masood Sabir from Sheikhupura to Narowal, Chaudhry Muhammad Anwarul Haq from Bahawalpur to Dera Ghazi Khan, Pervez Ali Sipra from Lodhran to Multan, Raja Pervez Akhtar (OSD) from Sargodha to Rajanpur, Aqil Hassan Chohan from Sialkot’s district consumer court to Chakwal, Ghazanfar Mehtab from additional registrar Rawalpindi seat of LHC to Layyah, Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan from Rawalpindi’s judge special court (central) to Rawalpindi seat as additional registrar, Tahir Nawaz Khan from Lahore to Multan, Rana Zahid Iqbal from Multan to Sialkot, Iram Ayaz from Sahiwal to Lahore, Naseem Ahmad Virk from Mianwali to Lahore, Malik Zulqarnain Awan from Layyah to Lahore, Shazib Saeed from Dera Ghazi Khan to Lahore, Muhammad Khalil Naz from Rajanpur to Lahore, Aurangzeb from Chakwal to Lahore, Ali Nawaz from Sialkot to Lahore and Abdul Rehman from Muzaffargarh to Lahore.