April 1, 2021

Shibli invites opposition for institutional reforms

ISLAMABAD: Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday asked the opposition parties to attend the parliament for electoral and judicial reforms and amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

There was a dire need for legislation to resolve the public interest issues, he said in an interview

with a private television channel. He invited the opposition to come forward and support the government for institutional reforms, including NAB, Election Commission of Pakistan and judiciary, instead of wasting time on non-issues.

Faraz said the incumbent government had to face challenges soon after taking over the responsibilities of the country in 2018. There were issues in different sectors, including finance. Commenting on reshuffle in the economic team, the minister said it would enhance the performance. The government, he said, had successfully managed to maintain the exchange rates despite the Covid-19 pandemic that had played havoc around the world.

