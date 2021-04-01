Sugar, cotton, yarn to come from India

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Hammad Azhar announced the resumption of trade through the Wagah border with India, saying that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet allowed import of cotton, yarn, and 500,000 metric tons sugar from India keeping in view the best interest of the country.

Conceding controlling rising inflationary pressures as a major challenge for the incumbent regime, Hammad Azhar said that the federal and provincial governments would coordinate and intervene in order to bring down prices in the country.

The minister said that the prices of sugar would come down by 15 to 20 percent as the sweetener was 20 percent cheaper in neighbouring India, Hammad Azhar said. He said that private sector can import 500,000 metric ton sugar from India. He said that the ECC also allowed import of cotton and yarn till end June 2021. He said that the government allowed import of cotton from India as big players had already imported from Egypt and other parts of the world but the SME sector of textile sector would now be able to import cotton of its requirements from India.

He said that people and small industries will take benefit as a result of trade with India. He said the sugar imports from the neighbouring country would help improve the supply position and help check increase of the commodity to benefit people.

To another query why Pakistan unilaterally allowed import without waiting response, he said that the government took decision in the best interest of its economy. He said that nations do not make progress without taking tough decisions.

“The Parliament is sovereign and whatever suggestion is approved on SBP amendment bill 2021 it will be incorporated into it. We will consider releasing IMF’s technical mission report on the autonomy of SBP,” Federal Minister of Finance Hammad Azhar said in his maiden news briefing here at PID on Wednesday.

The minister said that the ECC also fixed the wheat minimum support price at Rs1800 per 40kg for the current season. He also announced to reduce petrol prices by Rs1.55 per liter and diesel prices by Rs3 per liter with immediate effect.

When the minister was asked whether the government would introduce targeted subsidies to tame inflationary pressures, he said that the government was working to finalise this gigantic task for introducing targeted subsidies as it was one of the ways for reducing pressures of price hike. When asked that the inflationary pressures were mounting through imported fuel and commodities, he replied that the target subsidies could bring solace in lives of common people of the country.

He said that the government was fully sensitised about increasing price hike so all efforts would be made to bring it down. He said that sometimes tough decision required to be taken but if such harsh measures would be taken it would be taken in the best interest of Pakistan’s economy.

He lauded the contribution played by former finance ministers Asad Umar and Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and argued that both of them had taken steps to stabilise the economy and now weakness would be converted into strengths while improvements would be further built up to bring relief in lives of people of Pakistan. “We will work hard to bring relief. Both the federal and provincial governments will coordinate and intervene in order to tame inflationary pressures” he added.

He said that Pakistan raised $2.5 billion through launching of Eurobond and it was subscribed by over $5 billion at the best rates.

Replying to a question about privatisation of Pakistan Steels Mills (PSM), he said the bidding of the PSM would be floated during current year.

When asked why PM took decision to relieve former finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh without waiting for accomplishing this important transaction of $2.5 billion, the minister replied that he himself replied to investors’ syndicate soon after the decision of his appointment as Finance Minister on Monday night so this change did not result into higher offered rates on Pakistani Eurobond. He said that Pakistan’s offered mark-up rate for generating $2.5 billion through Eurobond was lower than other comparable countries who launched bonds in recent days.

The minister said that the foreign exchange reserves increased by $9 billion and termed it as big success of the government. For moving forward, he said the economy got stabilised and now it would be moved in the desired direction. “We will overcome the challenges on the economic front” he added.

The minister said due to COVID-19, the world, including Pakistan witnessed surge in inflation, however, the government would make all efforts to mitigate its effects on people. “I and my team have full realisation of the fact,” he said, adding the prices of ghee, sugar, and flour had gone up, however, we would try our best to check it and wherever necessary the provincial and federal governments would coordinate to control it.

To another query about FATF requirements and changes to come out from grey list in next June, the minister replied that Pakistan had to implement remaining three points out of total 27 action plan. “We are making efforts and don’t want to make premature judgment” he added.

A journalist asked a question that Asad Umar and Dr Hafeez Shaikh were ousted because of dedication and hard work so whether you would do your work with such dedication or hard work, Hammad Azhar replied that both had done good work and their good work would be further extended while weaknesses would be overcome for the betterment of the country. “We give value to the services rendered by Dr Hafeez Shaikh with hard work and honestly” he added.