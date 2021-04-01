close
OC
Our Correspondent
Hammad Azhar as a kid

National

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has shared on its Twitter account an image of a kid, apparently sitting next to Imran Khan and said that the kid is now Pakistan’s Finance Minister Hammad Azhar.

“When Imran Khan started politics, he said his voters are currently young but when they are eligible to vote, he will succeed. Not only him but his support base is also achieving big milestones,” the post says.

The image has been shared with a caption ‘fun fact: the kid in this picture is now our finance minister’.

