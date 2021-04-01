NAB conducting unilateral accountability of Opp: Sana

LAHORE: Punjab PML-N President Rana Sanaullah has said the NAB is continuing unilateral accountability of the opposition on the directions of the government.

He said this while talking to media here on Wednesday. He said the current rulers were selected to push Pakistan into economic slavery. “The PDM will continue its struggle,” he said, adding that Yusuf Raza Gillani came with 31 votes while the PDM has 27 votes. “Together we can remove the chairman of the Senate,” he said.

He said the NAB has become an institution of political engineering and is making false cases against the opposition. He claimed that NAB officials themselves said that they were compelled to do so. The government has no welfare policy, the country's economy is being mortgaged to the IMF, the entire SBP has been given to the IMF.

“Hafeez Sheikh's departure does not matter. The country is being pushed into economic slavery and therefore the current ruling clique has been selected,” he stated and added that the opposition would continue its efforts. He said Pakistan could have developed with the CPEC, but the rulers did not talk of completing a single project and destroyed the country’s economy.