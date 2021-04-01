Phones Asad twice in last two days: Gilani discusses electoral reforms with NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani made a telephonic contact with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday and their discussion mainly focused on electoral reforms and maintaining cordial atmosphere during the National Assembly session. It was the second contact between them in the last two days.

In the telephonic talk with Gilani, Asad Qaiser said it was incumbent upon the treasury and the opposition to uphold the sanctity of the parliament. He said challenges being faced by the country could only be resolved through mutual cooperation beyond party politics. He said the government and the opposition have a pivotal role to play in legislation in the public interest. He said he had always run the proceedings of the House with neutrality and strictly in accordance with the rules of procedure of the National Assembly.