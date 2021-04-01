Capital Smart City to take legal action against pressure groups in media

ISLAMABAD: The management of the Capital Smart City has decided to take legal action against pressure groups, active against the housing project in the media. In a statement on Tuesday, the Capital Smart City said that legal action will be taken against those media outlets who damaged the project's prestige by publishing fake news.

The management said they have a well-articulated advertisement policy under which the media houses are selected for the project advertisement.

The management said that because a private business outlet needs maximum circulation for its advertisement, so it chooses newspapers and channels with maximum outreach. No media has right to publish fake news to blackmail the management for advertisement, the management made it clear.

The management said that the Capital Smart City is the only housing project in Pakistan that reciprocates the international level housing projects. The purpose of this unique project is to improve life standard of the people of Pakistan and, for this, all legal requirements have been completed.

The management made it clear that it will continue its work without considering any pressure by any media group, adding that all allegations will be taken on legal fronts.