Thu Apr 01, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 1, 2021

Naek, Tarar named for panel on judges

Top Story

Our Correspondent
April 1, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the Senate Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has nominated Senator Farooq Naek of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar of the PML-N to represent the opposition in the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges in the superior courts.

The Senate Secretariat said Gilani had forwarded the names of both the senators to the Senate Secretary.

