Crime diary: Challenge of going after drugs, child abuse, social evils





PESHAWAR: A number of heinous crimes and social evils are affecting the lives of thousands of families in different parts of the country and the province and this demands stricter laws and aggressive action by the government, police, district administration and all the departments concerned.

Besides, it needs a more responsible role by the parents, teachers, elders and every member of the society to create awareness and ensure an end to the menace.

One of the toughest challenges is cutting the supply route of drugs being provided to the public across the country.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police recently launched a fresh drive against drugs, especially ice, and several gangs and individuals were arrested and huge recoveries were made.

The campaign is still going on after reports that despite actions thousands are consuming ice and other drugs daily as the supply route is yet to be cut off.

The murder of a young girl Hareem Fatima in Kohat reminds us how the government, police and society have failed to protect even the minors from the predators freely roaming all over the place. There were strict laws introduced after the murder and rape of Zainab. However, the murder and abuse of children and teenage girls and boys are still happening across the country.

Apart from the government, police and departments concerned, the society, parents and teachers need to take care of their kids, educate them and identify the predators in their area.

Another young girl became victim of aerial firing in Peshawar a few days ago. She was hit in the head. The Peshawar police, as per an official, managed to arrest those involved in the celebratory firing in the area on that day. The force has also launched a fresh drive against the menace of aerial firing that has killed and paralysed hundreds of people in the past years.

A number of campaigns were launched against aerial firing and some other social evils, usury, land grabbing and gambling through various ways across the province in the past years. The situation improves after every special campaign but things worsen after a few weeks.

Apart from police action, there is a dire need of stricter laws by the government so the violators get due punishment from the courts after being held in cases of drugs trafficking, usury, land grabbing and aerial firing that pose risks to thousands of families daily.

An organised campaign was launched over a year ago against drug dealers, land grabbers, gamblers and those involved in usury. A number of people were held in every district. A former inspector general of policeduring the campaign in 2019 had directed the officers to send him a fortnightly update about actions against these social evils to keep a check on all the DPOs.

The sale of hashish, heroin as well as ice and other synthetic drugs increased again when the special campaign ended.

The same was the case with aerial firing. Not only in Peshawar but throughout the province, aerial firing had become a custom in weddings and other festive occasions. The menace registered a decrease in the past when the police arrested the violators.

Along with aerial firing, many now use crackers during fireworks that cause big explosions and cause concern to the people. These are used even in official openings and other occasions, which encourage the public to arrange fireworks in weddings.

The practice of gambling and betting have deprived a large number of people in the province of millions of rupees as this social evil has increased in the recent past.

There are reportedly a number of bookies who have been dealing in millions everyday on cricket matches.

In Peshawar, a number of people were apprehended during a crackdown in past years against money lenders who get high interest on the loan they lend to the needy people. Those who seek loans end up selling properties to return the money. This is reportedly happening across the province, mostly by the mushrooming property dealers and motor bargain centres.

The land mafia in the cities as well as suburbs and villages are involved in land grabbing from commoners who have no connections or who don’t want to get involved in blood feuds. There are reportedly a large number of such gangs, many of whom were charged by the police several times in the past.

These groups are brandishing weapons and influencing the locals. Many apparently involved in the property business are part of these groups and have connections in all the concerned departments to avoid action. Most of the blood feuds that claim hundreds of lives across KP every year are the result of property disputes.

The government needs to understand the problems of the police who were already struggling against crimes and terrorism despite facing acute shortage of manpower and resources. The police force needs to be provided more resources, manpower, vehicles, technology and financial incentives to improve its performance.

Not only the police, but the government too and all its concerned departments need to carry out research and plan a proper action against these social evils and the criminals involved to provide relief to the public. The society also needs to play its due role to help the government and police but the prime responsibility still lies with those whose job is to go after the criminals and make strict laws to serve as a deterrent.