Corona vaccine stolen in Services, wasted in Mozang hospitals

LAHORE: Around 900 doses of corona vaccine have been misappropriated and wasted in two hospitals in Lahore. According to details, as many as 550 COVID-19 vaccine doses have allegedly been disappeared from the stock in the Services Hospital while 350 jabs have been wasted owing to poor storage in the Mozang Hospital, a tehsil headquarters hospital.

Hospital sources say as many as 550 doses of vaccines have been missing from the official record of the Services Hospital. These doses have allegedly been administered to bigwigs, close friends and relatives during the tenure of former medical superintendent Dr Saleem Cheema in the hospital.

The sources claim that these vaccines have been administered to some VIPs and bureaucrats at their residences and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and his family members are probably among the beneficiaries.

Senior leader of Punjab’s Young Doctors Association Dr Salman Haseeb has also confirmed that as many as 550 doses of COVID-19 vaccines meant for doctors and healthcare workers have secretly been administered to ministers, politicians, bureaucrats, judges and other civil and military personalities.