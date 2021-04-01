close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 1, 2021

KP schools closed for spring vacation

PESHAWAR: The KP government has announced a weeklong spring vacation in all the public and private sector educational institutions, which will start from April 1 and last until April 7. Separate notifications were issued to this effect on Wednesday. The educational activities in 16 districts of the province have already been suspended owing to the Covid pandemic. The educational institutions in the coronavirus-affected districts would reopen on April 12.

