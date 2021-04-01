KP schools closed for spring vacation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The KP government has announced a weeklong spring vacation in all the public and private sector educational institutions, which will start from April 1 and last until April 7. Separate notifications were issued to this effect on Wednesday. The educational activities in 16 districts of the province have already been suspended owing to the Covid pandemic. The educational institutions in the coronavirus-affected districts would reopen on April 12.