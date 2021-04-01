KP CM wants integrated tourism zones in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the Tourism Department to devise a comprehensive plan to establish integrated tourism zones in all merged districts. He issued the order while chairing a meeting of the provincial task force on the merged districts, said an official handout.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation, development and reforms initiatives and extension of provincial departments to the Orakzai district. The chief minister backed the proposal of establishing an integrated tourism zone in the Orakzai district. He directed the officials concerned to take concrete steps for the inclusion of the developmental schemes proposed during task force meetings in the upcoming Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) or Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The chief minister directed the relevant officials to complete the process of creating new posts for educational institutions and health care facilities in the Orakzai district. While briefing the forum about the overall developmental portfolio of Orakzai district, it was told that multiple projects worth Rs. 36 billion had been reflected in current ADP and AIP.

The meeting was informed that a total of six potential tourist sites had been identified in the district which needed to be developed on a sustainable basis. In order to ensure efficient use of local resources, the forum has agreed to launch an integrated development programme worth Rs2100 million in Orakzai.

It was decided to establish camping pods and tourist resort at Samana a tourist spot of the Orakzai district. In order to restore electric supply in upper Orakzai, the chief minister directed the officials concerned to speed up work on 132 KV Ghajo grid station and power transmission line as well.