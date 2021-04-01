Naek, Tarar named for panel on judges

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the Senate Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has nominated Senator Farooq Naek of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar of the PML-N to represent the opposition in the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges in the superior courts. The Senate Secretariat said Gilani had forwarded the names of both the senators to the Senate Secretary.