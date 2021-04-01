Over 4,000 litres unhygienic drinks, 1,500kg substandard edibles seized

PESHAWAR: KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) seized more than 4,000 litres unhygienic drinks and 1500kg substandard edible items in different districts. According to a press release, the operations were conducted on the direction of Director General KP FS&HFA Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

The Food Safety Authority confiscated over 3,000 liters drinks from a warehouse in the Maneri area of Swabi. During the raid, the soft drink warehouse was sealed and the accused was fined.

The food safety team also inspected various food-related businesses in Charsadda district; where over 750 liters of substandard and expired cold drinks were recovered. Similarly, the teams inspected various food outlets in Abbottabad where more than 950kg substandard and expired spices and sweets were recovered and food outlets were sealed and fined.

The Peshawar team also carried out an inspection of various food outlets late night on Ring Road and sealed three hotels owing to unhygienic conditions. A number of other outlets were issued notices for improvement.