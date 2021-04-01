NAB’s anti-corruption strategy yielding positive results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed
yielding positive and excellent results as 63 mega corruption cases have brought to logical conclusion as per law. NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review overall performance of NAB in nabbing corrupt elements and to recover looted money in order to deposit it in national exchequer as per law.