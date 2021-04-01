Phones Asad twice in last two days: Gilani discusses electoral reforms with NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani made a telephonic contact with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday and their discussion mainly focused on electoral reforms and maintaining cordial atmosphere during the National Assembly session. It was the second contact between them in the last two days.

In the telephonic talk with Gilani, Asad Qaiser said it was incumbent upon the treasury and the opposition to uphold the sanctity of the parliament. He said challenges being faced by the country could only be resolved through mutual cooperation beyond party politics.

He said the government and the opposition have a pivotal role to play in legislation in the public interest. He said he had always run the proceedings of the House with neutrality and strictly in accordance with the rules of procedure of the National Assembly.

The Speaker reiterated that bringing transparency in the electoral process was need of the hour. He said he had written letters to all the leaders of the opposition parties for nominating their members for the parliamentary committee.

He hoped that the opposition would nominate its members at the earliest so that the parliamentary committee could begin its work. Gilani said the PPP believes in parliamentary politics and was determined to play its positive role for electoral reforms.

He assured of PPPâ€™s cooperation in smooth running of the House. Therefore, partyâ€™s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Syed Naveed Qamar as focal person in this connection.