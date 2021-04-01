close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 1, 2021

Suu Kyi in good health, lawyer says

World

AFP
April 1, 2021

YANGON: Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi appears in good health despite two months of detention, her legal team said on Wednesday, as diplomatic pressure on the military junta ramped up. Daily protests demanding the restoration of the elected government have been met with a crackdown that has left more than 520 civilians dead in the weeks since the February 1 coup.

Latest News

More From World