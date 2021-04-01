close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 1, 2021

Italy expels Russians after spies ‘caught red-handed’

World

AFP
April 1, 2021

ROME: Italy expelled two Russian officials on Wednesday after an Italian navy captain was allegedly caught red-handed selling secret documents to a Russian military officer. The Italian frigate captain was arrested on spying charges after a "clandestine meeting" with the Russian late on Tuesday in Rome, according to a police statement. Special operations police stopped both men but only the Italian was arrested.

Latest News

More From World