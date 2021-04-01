Italy expels Russians after spies ‘caught red-handed’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

ROME: Italy expelled two Russian officials on Wednesday after an Italian navy captain was allegedly caught red-handed selling secret documents to a Russian military officer. The Italian frigate captain was arrested on spying charges after a "clandestine meeting" with the Russian late on Tuesday in Rome, according to a police statement. Special operations police stopped both men but only the Italian was arrested.