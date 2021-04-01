Election candidate killed in Mexico

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MEXICO CITY: Gunmen killed a local election candidate in a central Mexican state plagued by cartel-related violence, his party said on Tuesday, the latest in a wave of murders linked to the June polls. Alejandro Galicia, who was running for municipal councilor in Guanajuato state, was shot dead on Monday when returning from a tour of the area, the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) said.