Thu Apr 01, 2021
AFP
April 1, 2021

Election candidate killed in Mexico

AFP
April 1, 2021

MEXICO CITY: Gunmen killed a local election candidate in a central Mexican state plagued by cartel-related violence, his party said on Tuesday, the latest in a wave of murders linked to the June polls. Alejandro Galicia, who was running for municipal councilor in Guanajuato state, was shot dead on Monday when returning from a tour of the area, the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) said.

