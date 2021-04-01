Spears says she ‘cried for weeks’

PARIS: Britney Spears said she was "embarrassed" and "cried for two weeks" over her portrayal in a recent documentary about her career and mental health problems.

"I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in," she wrote on Instagram late on Tuesday, in her first response to "Framing Britney Spears", a documentary produced by FX and the New York Times released in February. The film looked at the 39-year-old pop star’s career and the controversial conservatorship of her father, who was given legal guardianship over her finances in 2008 following a highly publicised breakdown, sparking the #FreeBritney movement by fans. "I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" Spears wrote about watching the film.