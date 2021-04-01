Spears says she ‘cried for weeks’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Britney Spears said she was "embarrassed" and "cried for two weeks" over her portrayal in a recent documentary about her career and mental health problems.
"I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in," she wrote on Instagram late on Tuesday, in her first response to "Framing Britney Spears", a documentary produced by FX and the New York Times released in February. The film looked at the 39-year-old pop star’s career and the controversial conservatorship of her father, who was given legal guardianship over her finances in 2008 following a highly publicised breakdown, sparking the #FreeBritney movement by fans. "I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" Spears wrote about watching the film.