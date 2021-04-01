EU ministers vow Syria ‘war criminals’ won’t go unpunished

PARIS: EU foreign ministers insisted on Wednesday that they would demand "accountability" from Syria’s government as well as jihadist and other armed groups over alleged war crimes committed since the 2011 uprising that plunged the nation into civil war.

"Our countries are committed to ensuring that war criminals and torturers will not go unpunished," the 18 ministers said in a joint statement published on the website of the French foreign ministry.

In the past 10 years nearly 400,000 people have been killed and more than six million have been forced to flee the country to escape "countless violations of human rights," the ministers said.