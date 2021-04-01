Covid was third leading cause of US deaths in 2020: data

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020, according to provisional data released on Wednesday by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Heart disease was responsible for about 690,000 deaths, cancer for 598,000 deaths and Covid for 345,000 deaths, according to a new report.