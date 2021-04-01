close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 1, 2021

Turkish court delays putting pro-Kurdish party on trial

World

AFP
April 1, 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s top court on Wednesday delayed putting the country’s main pro-Kurdish party on trial over its alleged links to militants waging a deadly insurgency against the state. Prosecutors this month put an indictment before the Constitutional Court aimed at dissolving the leftist opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and banning 687 of its members from engaging in politics for five years.

Latest News

More From World