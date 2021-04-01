Electronic shark deterrents can save lives!

PARIS: Systematic use of electronic devices designed to repel sharks could prevent more than 1,000 people from being bitten by the apex predators in Australian waters over the next five decades, researchers said on Wednesday.

If extended to other regions where shark attacks are relatively common, the potential for avoiding injury and death is far higher, they reported in the journal Royal Society Open Science. A team of marine ecologists examined records of shark attacks in Australia stretching back 120 years, looking for patterns and to see how common they were.