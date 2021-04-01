DRTA releases all impounded PSVs after transporters protest

Rawalpindi:The District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has released all impounded Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) after the protest of local transporters here on Wednesday.

The local transporters protested in front of DRTA Office. The protesters blocked ‘Kutchery’ Road by installing stones on the road. They raised slogans against the Punjab government. The protesters tried to enter in DRTA office but could not as the gates were locked.

The DRTA secretary called police to control the situation on the occasion. A heavy contingent of police led by DSP Civil Lines Police Station Muhammad Ijaz reached to control the situation. Finally, DRTA agreed to release all impounded vehicles and warned them to stop plying their vehicles.

DRTA Secretary Rashid Ali told ‘The News’ that the authority released all impounded PSVs, as the transporters promised not to ply vehicles on roads. He warned the protesters that FIR would be resisted against them on violation Punjab government notification again.

The transporters have rejected Punjab government notification regarding to suspend all kinds of intercity transport and said that they would ply buses and wagons at any cost. If government showed any kind of resistance they would start demonstrations and would lockdown garrison city, transporters warned.

DSP Civil Line Police Station Muhammad Ijaz said that the police is trying to enforce Punjab government notification. If transporters did not follow the notification, action would be taken against them, he warned.