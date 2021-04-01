Appreciation certificates

LAHORE:The Primary & Secondary Health Care Department, Punjab and Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) awarded Certificates of Appreciation to the COVID-19 testing team of University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore.

The Health Department Punjab and PVMC appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and his team of faculty members and volunteers for their dedicated efforts in providing COVID-19 testing services throughout the pandemic at the BSL-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens, Institute of Microbiology of UVAS.

On behalf of the Primary & Secondary Health Care Department, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed the certificates. Prof Nasim appreciated the services of the team. PVMC President Prof Dr Masood Rabbani also appreciated the outstanding services of this team during the COVID-19 pandemic and distributed “Certificates of Appreciation” among them.