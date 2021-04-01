tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi and Karachi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 32.2°C and minimum was 19.5°C.