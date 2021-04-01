Session on promotion of peace

Lahore:There is a need for meaningful inclusion of youths, women and religious minorities as peace makers.

This was underlined during an orientation with stakeholders on the peace initiatives being launched by Centre for Health and Gender Equality (CHANGE) on March 31 in Lahore. The seminar was addressed by Dr Sughra Sadaf, director general of Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), Prof Hassan Bin Saadat, religious scholar, Prashant Singh, educationist, Muhammad Pervaiz Mushtaq, director programme CHANGE and Mumtaz Hussain and executive director, CHANGE. Academicians, government officials, civil society representatives, media representatives and youths from educational institutes were also present at the event. Muhammad Pervaiz said, “Young people need to be active citizens so that their energies can be channelised. University of the Punjab has provided this opportunity.” Dr Sughra Sadaf urged the students to live with some objective that would ultimately help build a peaceful society. She said, “Peace is possible only through meaningful engagement of all stakeholders in society.” Prashant Singh said creating a positive image of the country called for action. Hassan Bin Saadat called for bridging the gap between the youths from universities and

seminaries for peaceful co-existence.