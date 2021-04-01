Resolution in PA for provinces

LAHORE:A PML-N MPA has filed a resolution in the Punjab Assembly secretariat demanding giving South Punjab and Bahawalpur the status of separate provinces.

Hina Pervaiz Butt, a PML-N MPA, filed the resolution here on Wednesday in which she stated that there was a deep concern over this issue. She in the resolution said the government has announced to make South Punjab a separate province in 100 days but since coming to power, the government has not given South Punjab the status of a separate province. The political leaders who formed the Punjab Province Front can no longer fool the people of South Punjab, the resolution said, adding the PML-N has already submitted a bill in the National Assembly to make South Punjab and Bahawalpur separate provinces. She demanded immediate passage of the bill and demanded the federal government that people of southern Punjab and Bahawalpur be given their due right.

PML-N: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that the chief minister has started reading old scripts every day whereas no attention was given on resolving public issues. In a statement issued here Wednesday, she said money laundering case had been registered against Jehangir Tareen.

She alleged that instead of apologising to the people over the closure of Secretariat of South Punjab, Usman Buzdar repeated the same old stories in his press conference. She also alleged that the government had made the lives of the poor very difficult.

“Before the arrival of Ramazan, the prices of everything has been doubled,” she said adding the common man’s life had become miserable as the rate of sugar and ghee was increasing as the size of the cabinet was increasing in the federation and Punjab. Changing the finance minister will not reduce inflation, she said.