No railway employee to be sacked: CEO

LAHORE:A delegation of All Pakistan Railways Trade Union Grand Alliance comprising all trade unions of Pakistan Railways called on Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon at Railway Headquarters here on Wednesday and postponed its protest movement and the sit-in which was scheduled for April 7 in Rawalpind.

During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon said no employee of the railways would be laid off. However, the employees will be adjusted as per the need in their own division after necessary scrutiny in terms of workload. He said promotion to the vacant posts in railways would not be stopped. Following the decision of the Pakistan Railways chief executive officer, the All Pakistan Railway Trade Union Grand Alliance postponed its protest movement.

The leaders of the alliance and the railway administration have pledged that every effort will be made to get the railways back on its feet and get it out of deficit. On the occasion, All Pakistan Railways Trade Union Grand Alliance President Mian Mahmood Ali Nangiana, Muhammad Sarfraz, Inayat Ali Gujjar, Muhammad Anwar Gujjar, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Arif, Chief Personnel Officer Yousuf Leghari, Deputy General Manager Farman Ghani and Director Public Relations Hamdan Nazir were also present.

land RECLAIMED: Pakistan Railways has retrieved one acre and three Kanal land worth Rs13 million from illegal occupants.

On the instructions of Pakistan Railways Lahore Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Nasir Khalili, an operation was carried out at a railway station and the state land was retrieved.

Ex-IG remembered: A condolence reference for former Inspector General of Police Punjab Muhammad Abbas Khan was held at Central Police Office on Wednesday. The police officers, including the IG Punjab, paid tributes to Muhammad Abbas Khan for his services to Punjab Police. Former IG Muhammad Abbas Khan improved the prestige of the post of IG Punjab with his vision and policy, said IG Punjab Inam Ghani said.