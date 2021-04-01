46 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 46 COVID-19 patients died and 2,698 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to P&SHD report issued on Wednesday, the death toll reached 6,363 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 220,392 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 20,983 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,815,509 in the province. After 6,363 fatalities and recovery of a total of 188,562 patients, including 1,577 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 25,467 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.