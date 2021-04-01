627 cases registered over SOPs breach

LAHORE:Lahore police registered 627 FIRs in different areas of the City on violations of corona related SOPs.

Following the directions of the government, police registered 312 FIRs on violation of corona SOPs, including the violation of social distancing and schedule for commercial activities. As many 315 FIRs were lodged against the persons not wearing face masks. A spokesperson for Lahore police informed that 84 cases were registered on not wearing face masks and 140 cases on violation of other corona SOPs in Model Town division police.

commits suicide: A 25-year old youth committed suicide by jumping off an under-construction plaza in the Garden Town area on Wednesday. The youth, yet to be identified, was rushed to hospital where he died. The victim was naked when he jumped off the building. Body was shifted to morgue.

found dead: A 40-year old eunuch was found dead in a house in the Shafiqabad area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Sana alias Boby. The victim’s body bore marks of torture and was hanged with a ceiling fan. Circumstantial evidences suggested that the victim was subjected to torture and later hanged, police said. Body was shifted to morgue.

Man hit to death: A 55-year old man was killed by a speeding car in the Lorri Ada police area on Wednesday. The victim identified as Noor Muhammad Khan was crossing the road in the limits of Lorri Ada when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into his instant death.

Boy re-united: Punjab Safe Cities Authority Lost & Found Centre reunited a 10-year old boy with his father on Wednesday. The boy named Mubashir was found by TASI Naeem Sadiq from Bhagatpura Shadbagh. The child went missing from the Multani Colony, Shalimar.

fire: A man and his six-year old daughter got burns when a fire broke out in a house in Peer Colony, Walton Road on Wednesday. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. On being informed, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and shifted the two injured persons, who were later identified as Shafiq, 40, and his daughter Fatima, to hospital.