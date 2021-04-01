Plea against corona slogan disposed of

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday disposed of a petition against the ‘un-Islamic’ anti-COVID-19 slogan “corona sy darna nahi, larna hy” (don't have to be afraid of corona, have to fight it).

Earlier, a federal law officer submitted a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony about the change of the slogan. The notification said that the federal cabinet in the light of the recommendations of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) notified a new slogan “corona waba hy, eihtiat jis ki shifa hy” (Corona is a pandemic, care is the cure).

The chief justice had referred the matter to the CII for its opinion on choice of words in the anti-COVID-19 slogan. Salman Idrees, a lawyer, had filed the petition against use of these words in national print and electronic media and official sources of communication. The petitioner argued that no one could fight against God’s will but the national media and government communication sources had been using un-Islamic and immoral words challenging the supremacy of the God. He asked the court to ban the use of the words “corona say darna nahi larna hay.’’