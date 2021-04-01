Thai activists charged for violence against the queen

BANGKOK: Five pro-democracy activists in Thailand were charged on Wednesday with the criminal offence of attempting to harm the queen, over an encounter with a royal motorcade during a protest last year.

If convicted, the group could face a minimum of 16 years jail or life in prison under a law that has not been used for decades and punishes any "act of violence against the queen or her liberty".

And if the court finds they put the queen’s life in danger, they could be sentenced to death. They were charged over an incident during a protest in October last year when thousands marched from the Democracy Monument to the Government House in Bangkok.