Turkish court delays putting pro-Kurdish party on trial

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s top court on Wednesday delayed putting the country’s main pro-Kurdish party on trial over its alleged links to militants waging a deadly insurgency against the state. Prosecutors this month put an indictment before the Constitutional Court aimed at dissolving the leftist opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and banning 687 of its members from engaging in politics for five years.